Lok Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill amid opposition walkout

New Delhi: Amid a walkout by Opposition parties, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Delhi services bill, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government, was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition for joining hands against the central government’s move to bring the bill, Shah predicted that once the bill is passed, the Opposition bloc — INDIA — will collapse. The senior BJP leader also made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also.

He alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has not been not functioning within rules and it is even not convening assembly session regularly. Even the cabinet meeting of the Delhi government is not convened regularly, he said.

“The bill is constitutionally valid and it is for the benefit of the people of Delhi,” Amit Shah said.

He asked the Opposition parties to support the bill, saying it is for the welfare of the people of the national capital.

During his address, he also said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in violence-hit Manipur for as long as the Opposition wants and that he would respond to it.