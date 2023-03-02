Lotus blooming even after some people wishing to dig Modi’s grave, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers after the party managed to secure big win in Nagaland and Tripura Assembly elections. PM Modi said that the poll result showed a huge change in northeast. He added that the northeastern states are now “na Dilli se door, na dil se door’.

In his address, PM Modi urged the BJP workers to turn on the flash lights on their phones to “respect the brothers and sisters of northeast”.

“In past years, BJP has witnessed several such occasions. Today, we got another such occasion. I am thankful to people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. People of these states have given full support to the BJP and its allies,” PM Modi said.

He congratulated BJP workers of the three northeastern states.

“Today’s election result is a message to the nation and to world. It shows that in India, people trust democracy and democratic values. That democracy is thriving in India,” PM Modi said.

He added, “There was a time that elections used to happen in the northeast and results would be out, but not much would be discussed. Only poll violence and blockades were discussed. But this time, we saw a huge change in the northeast. We are seeing a northeast that is now a reflection of new thinking.”

Without naming the Congress, the prime minister said, “some people are wishing to dig Modi’s grave but people are ensuring the Lotus bloom.”

PM Modi said, “Many political analysts are trying to understand the reason for the victory of the BJP. Some of our well-wishers want to know the reason. The reason is ‘Triveni’. The first power is the work of the BJP govts, the second one is the work style of the BJP and the last one is the karyakartas of the BJP.”