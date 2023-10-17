LS Speaker sends BJP MP’s complaint against Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey’s complaint regarding allegations linked to ‘bribe for questions’ charge against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is chaired by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

The BJP MP has sought investigation into allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra of taking bribe for asking questions in Parliament.

On this matter, he has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and also to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrashekhar, demanding setting up of a probe panel to determine if the charges levelled against her are true.

Dubey’s letter is based on a Supreme Court lawyer’s letter that he received, in which “irrefutable evidence of bribes” exchanged between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the real-estate conglomerate Hiranandani Group, was mentioned.

The BJP MP said that the allegations are reminiscent of the December 2005 ‘Cash for Query Scandal’.

It has been alleged that 50 questions out of 61 that the Trinamool MP asked in Parliament until recently were all asked with the intent of “protecting or perpetuating business interests” of Darshan Hiranandani and his conglomerate.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, meanwhile, has rebutted all the allegations. On Sunday, she jabbed Dubey following his letter to Birla.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Am using all my ill gotten cash and gifts to buy a college/university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree. Please Om Birla finish the enquiries against him for false affidavits and then set up my enquiry committee.”

Meanwhile, the Hiranandani Group dismissed the allegations, with its spokesperson saying that the conglomerate has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so.