Madhavi Latha files complaint with ECI against Owaisi

Hyderabad: BJP’s Hyderabad candidate, Madhavi Latha on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against AIMIM chief and Hyderabad AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi alleging that he expressed support for beef consumption.

The complaint to the poll body came in response to a recent video which surfaced on social media showing Owaisi engaging with a butcher during his campaign in the Old City area.

During his campaign, Owaisi stirred a controversy by extending greetings to the owner of a beef shop in Hyderabad’s Old City, saying, “Rehan beef shop zindabad”. After exchanging pleasantries with the shop’s owners, Owaisi bid them farewell with the words, “Kaat te raho (keep slaughtering)”.

These remarks were perceived as an open endorsement of beef consumption, conflicting with the sentiments of certain segments of the community.

Owaisi’s remarks received sharp criticism from BJP leaders. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama said, “His (Asaduddin Owaisi’s) political statements are always indecent. I am not surprised that he passed such a statement”.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also filed against BJP’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha on Sunday after a video went viral on social media which showed her directing an imaginary arrow at a mosque during a Ram Navami procession.

In the video, which went viral last week, Madhavi Latha is seen stretching her arms into a position like drawing an arrow and directing it at a mosque which was covered with a white cloth.