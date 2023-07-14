Madras High Court holds Senthil Balaji’s ED arrest legal

Chennai: In a big setback to Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the Madras High Court on Friday said that Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s arrest by Enforcement Directorate is valid.

The High Court also upheld the ED custody of the jailed Tamil Nadu minister, saying the probe agency is entitled to keep him in its custody. The Madras High Court further said the time spent by Balaji in a hospital will be excluded from the custody period. The case has now been referred to a division bench of the high court.

Balaji, who was arrested last month, is currently in jail amid criminal proceedings in an alleged cash-for-jobs scandal. Interestingly, he had been retained as a minister without portfolio by Chief Minister MK Stalin, a decision that Governor Ravi had decided to unilaterally override.

In June, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi dismissed V Senthil Balaji, accused in a money laundering case, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, hours later, the Governor took back his contentious order to dismiss the jailed DMK Minister. Sources claimed that the Governor decided to keep the dismissal order in abeyance till further communication and also informed Chief Minister MK Stalin about it.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji, saying he does not have the right to do so and his government will proceed legally in the matter. The minister had been arrested in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam case. Speaking to reporters in the wake of the arrest of the fellow DMK leader, CM Stalin said, “Governor doesn’t have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally.”