Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde security beefed up following death threat

Mumbai: Following specific input about a threat to the life of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his security has been beefed up.

Confirming this development, the State Intelligence Department commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre said that they received specific input indicating a threat to the life of Chief Minister Shinde. Inview of the threat to the life of Shinde, his security has been beefed up, said Dumbre.

He said that the chief minsiter who under ‘Z’ Plus security cover, has been provided additional security. Besides, that the security has also been beefed up at Shinde’s private residence in Thane.

It may be mentioned here that Eknath Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.