Mahua Moitra challenges in SC her expulsion as Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court, days after she was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ case.

In a plea, Moitra said the decision to expel her was “illegal”.

On December 8, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to further his interest. The TMC leader has vehemently denied the allegations.

Following her expulsion, Moitra hit out at the ethics panel for “acting without proof” and said it was becoming a “weapon” to “bulldoze” the Opposition. She alleged that the Ethics Committee and its report “broke every rule in the book”.

The TMC leader, who represented Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, said she was not given a chance to defend herself in the House when the ethics panel’s report was taken up.

She also said she was not able to cross-examine her estranged partner and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who levelled the ‘cash-for-query’ allegations against her.