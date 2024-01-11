Mahua served fresh notice to vacate government bungalow

New Delhi: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was issued the second notice on Thursday by the Directorate of Estates (DoE) for not vacating her government bungalow.

The notice came after she missed the deadline of January 11 to reply to the first notice of the DoE in the same regard.

The fresh notice has directed the TMC’s firebrand leader to appear before the agency by January 16 with an explanation as to why she should be given an extension to vacate the government-provided accommodation.

The Trinamool Congress leader, who was expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled.

After the order, she moved to the Delhi High Court. However, on January 4, the court asked the TMC leader to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her.

Notably, Moitra was held guilty of “unethical conduct” and expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023, for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.