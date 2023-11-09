Mahua’s ex posts pet’s video amid custody battle

New Delhi: Apex Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has been involved in a personal feud with Trinamool MP Moitra over the custody of a Rottweiler named Henry, on Thursday said that the pet was “back home”. Dehadrai is Moitra’s estranged partner.

On Thursday, Dehadrai shared a video of the Rottweiler with the caption: “Welcome back Henry! Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes. Henry is thrilled to be back home.”

Dehadrai made headlines last month after he wrote a letter claiming that he had “irrefutable” evidence that Moitra had taken bribes in the form of “cash” and “gifts” from business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

The charge has been vehemently denied by Mahua Moitra, who blamed “jilted ex” for the controversy. She accused BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Jai Anant Dehadrai of attacking her reputation and goodwill to “extract personal and political vendetta” and also sent them a legal notice over the matter.

Meanwhile, there was an ongoing tussle between Moitra and Dehadrai over their pet dog Henry.