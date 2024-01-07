Maldives government suspends 3 ministers for insulting PM Modi

New Delhi: Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers over their derogatory comments on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three suspended Ministers are Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid. The action to suspend three minister comes amid backlash over their derogatory and racist slurs against Indians and PM Modi over his tourism push for Lakshadweep.

The island country however distanced itself from the comments made by three of its ministers and said they ‘do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives’.

Earlier in the day, the Maldives government issued a statement cautioning its unruly ministers against making ‘derogatory remarks’ about ‘foreign leaders and high-ranking officials’.

“The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” the statement said.

“The Government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners,” it added.

India has officially raised its concerns to Malé over derogatory comments made by Mariyam Shiuna, a sitting Maldives minister, regarding India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiuna, who serves as the Deputy Minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, as well as the spokesperson of the Male City Council, had made disparaging remarks following Indian PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. Although Shiuna has since deleted her tweets, the incident has sparked diplomatic row between the two neighbouring countries.