Mamata Banerjee calls BJP’s Ram Temple move a poll gimmick

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP for putting up a “gimmick show” by inaugurating the Ram temple in Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC chief stated that “she does not endorse festivities that leave out other communities”. Speaking at a public event in Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said she does not support dividing people on the basis of religion.

“I have no problem, but it is not right to ignore the people of other communities. I swear by all gods that as long as I live, I will never discriminate between Hindus, Muslims and other communities ,” the West Bengal CM added further.

“They (BJP) come during the elections and divide on the basis of religion. Yet they do not pay the dues of Bengal. We do what we say, we give free ration, they ask us to put BJP’s logo in our schemes, why should I put it?

Mamata urged the voters to get their added to the voter list and advised them to not get cut off from voter list or otherwise they (BJP will shout CAA, they will shout NRC.

“Remember, those whose name is not in the voter list, join the voter list. They were asking me about the Ram temple, as if there is only one work and nothing else,” she added.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.