Mamata Banerjee likely follow Left parties in skipping Ram Temple inauguration

New Delhi: In a move mirroring the Left parties, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is not likely to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, slated for January 22, according to sources said.

Insiders speculate that Banerjee views the event as a political spectacle camouflaged in religious attire. The reluctance to participate stems from her belief that the ceremony might be exploited for political gains.
This development follows the footsteps of Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s declaration that he will not partake in the event, criticizing the BJP-led Centre for transforming the ceremony into a “state-sponsored” affair.

Earlier, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat had also declared the party’s boycott of the event.

Analysts suggest that Banerjee is apprehensive about aligning herself with the BJP’s political narrative. With the saffron party aiming to capitalize on the event for its 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Banerjee seems keen on avoiding any association that might be construed as political endorsement which in turn might impact her Muslim vote bank.

