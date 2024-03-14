Mamata Banerjee suffers ‘major injury’, hospitalised

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has been hospitalised after suffering a major injury, said the party on Thursday. She was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital after getting injured.

The party did not reveal how she was injured, but India Today TV learnt that the West Bengal Chief Minister sustained the injury at her home.

Pictures of Mamata Banerjee uploaded on the party’s social media page showed her in a hospital with a gash on her forehead.

Soon after the Trinamool Congress shared pictures of Mamata Banerjee in the hospital with an injury on her forehead, political leaders wished her a speedy recovery.