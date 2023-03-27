Mamata Banerjee urges President Murmu to save constitution from a disaster

New Delhi: Days after attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday requested President Droupadi Murmu to “protect the Constitution” of the country and save it from a “disaster”.

“Madam President, you are the constitutional head of this country. I would request you to protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the poor people of this country. We would request you to save it from a disaster,” Banerjee said at the civic reception hosted for Murmu, who arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also lauded the President as a “Golden lady” and said the country has a proud heritage of people from various communities, castes and creeds living in harmony for ages.

She also spoke about West Bengal’s rich culture and heritage and said, “All the big reforms have come from Bengal and the independence movement also rose from Bengal.”

Earlier last week, Mamata, without naming Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted in a defamation case, said the country is witnessing a “new low” in a constitutional democracy.

Opposition leaders are being disqualified for their speeches, she asserted.

“In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP ! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches,” fiery Mamata said in a tweet.

“Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” she added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the civic reception, President Droupadi Murmu thanked the government and the people of West Bengal for the warm welcome.

She said that sacrifice and martyrdom, culture, and education have been the life ideals in the land of Bengal.

“The people of Bengal are cultured and progressive. The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting, and other art forms, Bengal’s remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields,” she stated.

Murmu said that even after reaching the highest pinnacle of success, the people of Bengal maintain their connection with their soil and keep on increasing the glory of Mother India. She appreciated the people of Bengal for this trait.

The President said that the people of West Bengal have always given priority to the ideals of social justice, equality, and self-respect.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he was not invited to President Murmu’s civic reception, a charge denied by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which dubbed it as “baseless” and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of ‘boycotting’ the event despite being invited.

“Those who queued up to vote against her (Murmu) would take the centre stage & hog the limelight at the felicitation event! Those who queued up to vote in her favour are snubbed by the WB Govt & aren’t invited!?” Adhikari tweeted.

The TMC, however, claimed several top leaders of the opposition party, including Adhikari, state president Sukanta Majumdar, and BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh were invited to the programme.

TMC shared purported images of the receipts of the invitation cards for the President’s civic reception sent to Majumdar and Ghosh. The signature and seal of the state BJP’s office secretary, along with the date, were there on it.

Mamata’s party also tweeted another image of the receipt of the same invitation card sent to Adhikari. It has a signature but no seal or date.

Alleging that the BJP leaders are ‘liars’ and that they have ‘no respect for people belonging to the Santhali community’, the TMC tweeted, “Were these lies approved by you, Amit Shah”.