Mamata’s govt bans ‘The Kerala Story’, says decision taken to ‘maintain peace’

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday decided to ban ‘The Kerala Story’. Announcing her government’s decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the decision was taken to maintain law and order in the state.

“West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” stated Banerjee. She further added, “What is “The Kashmir Files”? it is to humiliate one section. What is “The Kerala Story”?… It is a distorted story.” The West Bengal CM also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had funded the movie.

Earlier in the day, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu also decided not to screen the controversial movie “The Kerala Story”. According to reports, the controversial movie has already been removed from the Chennai listing by several online ticket-booking platforms. However, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet officially banned the movie.

Responding to the West Bengal government’s decision, the movie’s producer Vipul Shah warned of taking legal action. “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight,” said Shah.

Notably, the movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, has been surrounded by controversy ever since its trailer was released in the last week of April. The movie is facing protests in several states in India.