Man arrested for providing info to Pak-based handler

Srinagar: A person who was providing secret information of various police establishments and security forces to a Pakistan-based handler through various social media platforms has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Saturday.

“On a joint input generated by Kishtwar Police, one person namely Abdul Wahid working as agent for a Pakistan-based intelligence agency was arrested,” police said.

Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been taken up.

“The said person taken into the custody and has confessed his involvement. Some more arrests expected in near future,” police said.