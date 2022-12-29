Man held with brother, father for raping woman, forcing conversion

Noida: A 30-year-old Muslim man was detained from a place near Noida on the charge of attempted religious conversion of a woman under the guise of marriage and rape on Thursday.

According to the police, accused Intezar Khan’s father (52) and brother (24) have also been detained for participating in the alleged criminal plot. The victim woman worked as a manager at a gym where Khan and the woman met, but a top police officer claimed that Khan concealed his religion from the woman.

The woman’s complaint at the Bisrakh police station included allegations of rape, abuse, and a forced effort at conversion to a different religion.

Intezar met the complainant at a gym in the Shahberi neighbourhood, the complainant told the police. Initially hiding his identity from her, Intezar introduced himself as “Sonu.”

She also claimed that the offender had raped her. An FIR was immediately filed under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code “Saad Miya Khan, a second deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said.

The three defendants, Intezar Khan, Suhail (his brother), and Abbas Ali (their father), have all been taken into custody, Khan continued.

Intezar lured the woman under the pretence of getting married to her, according to the police. The cops claimed that he recently raped her and drugged her juice.

According to the police, the FIR was filed under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing injury with poison), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (participant in a criminal conspiracy).