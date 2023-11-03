Man nabbed for posing as CBI officer, demanding Rs 20 lakh bribe

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a man from Maharashtra’s Nagpur for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a senior railway official and accepting a part of it.

The CBI’s action came after the complaint of a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Sr DME) of the Indian Railways about a man, who approached him posing as the personal assistant (PA) of a CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer, claiming that some complaints were pending against him with the CBI and he could look into them if he paid him a bribe of Rs 20 lakh.

After the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused, identified as Sadiq Qureshi, red-handed while demanding and accepting the part payment of a bribe of one lakh rupees from the railway officer.

A search of his premises also led to the recovery of incriminating documents.