‘Mandir wahin banayenge’ resolve fulfilled: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the temple was built where “we had resolved to build it”.

Addressing the gathering inside the Ram temple complex, Adityanath said it was an emotional moment as Ram Lalla had finally returned to his throne.

“India waited for this day for so many years. PM Modi fulfilled a 500-year quest for Ram Mandir,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath, who recently said he became a monk because of the Ram temple movement, asserted how the entire country was immersed in devotion of Lord Ram.

“There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi,” the UP CM further said.

Calling it a “historic” occasion, Adityanath said, “This generation, especially those who became a part of this (construction of Ram Temple), is really blessed to witness this moment.”

Before starting his address, Adityanath gifted PM Modi a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. PM Modi concluded his 11-day fast after he drank water from the hands of Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also on the stage.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said January 22, 2024, marked the beginning of a new era. “Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries,” he said amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The Prime Minister also thanked the judiciary for its landmark 2019 verdict that paved the way for the construction of the temple on the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site.

“The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice,” the PM said.

Ayodhya turned into a fortress on Monday as over 10,000 dignitaries and saints from across India attended the consecration event. Some of India’s biggest celebrities, including Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, graced the event.