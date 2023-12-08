Manipur govt lifts liquor ban after over 30 years

Imphal: Manipur will no longer be a dry state, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has decided to lift the liquor ban after over 30 years.

The cabinet has reformed the liquor policy to increase revenue of the state and to stop the supply of spurious liquor.

The cabinet led by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has approved the manufacture, production, possession, export, import, transport, purchase, sale, and consumption of liquor after a ban of over 30 years in the state.

The gazette notification published on December 6 outlined detailed rules and regulations for the legalisation of liquor.

“In exercise of the power conferred under proviso to sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991 (Manipur Act No 4 of 1991), the government of Manipur hereby withdraw the said Act from the areas of the state of Manipur,” stated the gazette notification.

The ban was partially lifted in September 2022, permitting the sale and consumption of alcohol at district headquarters, hotels with a minimum of 20 beds, and the export of locally-brewed country liquor.

Manipur became a dry state after it enacted the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991, following demand from the public, particularly from women’s groups, because of the social issues and domestic violence arising out of the consumption of alcohol.