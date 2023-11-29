Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an insurgent group in Manipur, has signed a peace agreement with the central government.

Announcing the peace agreement, Amit Shah wrote on X, “UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress.”

He also shared a video of the UNLF cadres surrendering their weapons after the group signed the peace agreement.

Later, Lamjingba Khundongbam, the Chairman of UNLF told ANI, “We have signed a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India today.”

This marks the first time a valley-based proscribed organisation entered into peace negotiations with the government since the eruption of ethnic violence in the state on May 3.

On November 13, the Union Home Ministry had extended the existing ban on eight “Meitei extremist organisations”, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and declared them “unlawful associations”. These banned groups also included the UNLF.

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry announced that it has formed a tribunal to decide if there was enough ground to enforce a ban on the Meitei militant groups of Manipur and if the curbs should continue.