Manipur police seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Monday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition that were buried near a crematorium in the Imphal-East district of the ethnic violence-hit state.

As per the statement of the police, a team of Imphal-East commando unit launched a search operation in the Khundrakpam Mayai Leikai area of the district which led to the seizure of one submachine gun (SMG) carbine with 3 empty magazines, one 36-hand grenade with ring, one tube launching, four INSAS Rifle, 16 INSAS LMG magazines, gas cylinder capes, seven 7.62 SLR ammunition charger clip, 63 of 9mm revolver ammunitions, three empty ammunition carrier boxes and six anti-riot shells from a crematorium.

After the operation, all the seized weapons were handed over to a local police station for further legal action.

However, this is not the first time that security forces have recovered a huge cache of weapons from Manipur.

Earlier in October, security forces seized 36 arms including three numbers of Ak 47/56, four carbine machine guns, seven SLRs, ammunition and explosives, including 82 hand grenades.