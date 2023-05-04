Manipur violence: Shoot at sight orders issued in ‘extreme cases’

Imphal: Manipur government has issued shoot at sight orders in ‘extreme cases’ in the violence-hit state where situation has been tense for more than 14 hours now.

Several vehicles were torched, two civilians succumbed to bullet injuries and 11 others were injured after clashes broke out on May 3.

The government has authorised all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates to issue shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, and reasonable force had been exhausted to control law and order situations.

The order reads, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on May 3, 2023, and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur has authorized all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.”