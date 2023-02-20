Manish Sisodia asked to appear before CBI on February 26

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been asked to appear before the CBI for interrogation in connection with the city’s excise policy case on February 26.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called him for questioning on 26th February,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

The deputy CM was asked to appear for the CBI yesterday but he requested the agency to give him time to finalise the Delhi budget. Sisodia also holds the finance portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sisodia, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was earlier on October 17 last year interrogated and raids were also carried out at his residence and bank lockers in connection with the case.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said nothing was found against him during searches and he would continue cooperating in the investigation. ” They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP-led Centre.

He further said that the CBI has been made to go after him because “they” want to stop him from doing “good work” on the education of the children in Delhi. “They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so,” he said.

The CBI is now focussed on the alleged influence of a “South Lobby” of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi liquor policy to swing it in their favour using middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants, CBI said.