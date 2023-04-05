Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court after judicially custody extended

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved to Delhi High Court for the bail plea challenging the trial court order denying him bail in an alleged money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing Excise Policy scam case.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 April by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court.

In connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Region of Delhi, Sisodia was detained by the CBI and the ED.

The trial court while dismissing Sisodia’s bail plea said, “The court is not inclined to release him on bail at this stage of the investigation as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress.”

Sisodia’s request for bail was denied by Special Judge MK Nagpal, who stated that the charges are serious in nature and that Sisodia does not deserve it given that he was detained in this matter on February 26 and that the investigation into his role is still ongoing.

The CBI claims that Sisodia played the most significant and crucial part in the criminal conspiracy and that he was directly involved in the creation and implementation of the excise policy to ensure the accomplishment of the said conspiracy’s goals.