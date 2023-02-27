Manish Sisodia remanded to CBI custody till March 4 in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

New Delhi: In a big setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested last night after 8 hours of questioning by the probe agency.

CBI had on Sunday said that Sisodia was arrested after he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. The probe agency had sought a 5-day custody.

During the hearing, Sisodia’s lawyer had argued that the grounds given in the arrest memo or the remand application can’t be the ground for police remand. He also claimed that Lt Governor gave a nod for the policy in May last year. The CBI is trying to hide the suggestions Lt Governor gave and even those were accepted before implementation.

The order comes amid protests by the Aam Aadmi Party across states against Sisodia’s arrest in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. The party also staged protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital on Monday.

While speaking during a press conference today, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP is jealous of the achievements and growing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party…I had said yesterday that it is the height of dictatorship and I repeat that statement again. But people are watching everything and they will ensure justice. This dictatorship will end soon.”

The CBI had previously called Manish Sisodia for questioning on February 19. He, however, sought a week’s time for making Delhi Budget. The CBI agreed to his request.

Manish Sisodia faces corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had ordered a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy case last year. The Delhi government reverted to the old liquor policy and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.