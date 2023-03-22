Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday was sent to judicial custody till April 5 as ordered by the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had brought Sisodia to the city court at the end of his remand period in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia is also under the CBI scanner for the Delhi excise policy case. He had been arrested by the CBI over corruption allegations in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

In addition, he was subsequently arrested by the ED over money laundering allegations regarding the same policy.

A Delhi court on Tuesday, sought the ED’s response on Sisodia’s bail plea in the money laundering case. Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by March 25.

On March 17, the court extended the ED custody of the AAP leader by five days till March 22. It was extended again on Wednesday till April 5.