Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody extended till March 6

New Delhi: The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia will remain in CBI custody until March 6 in connection with an alleged liquor scam. The CBI requested a three-day custody extension, but the judge only authorised a two-day extension.

On the other side, Sisodia’s bail request will be heard on March 10. There is no justification, according to Sisodia’s solicitor Dayan Krishnan, for the continuation of remand.

“We won’t wait till he confesses cannot be the premise. The agency’s inefficiency cannot constitute a reason for remand. Right now, you may easily claim that he is not complying,” Krishnan argued against the CBI’s request for an extension of custody, as reported by LiveLaw.

Sisodia requested that the CBI submit a response before the March 10 hearing on his bail request.

Informing the court of the terrible health condition of Sisodia’s wife, Sisodia’s solicitor contended that tracing missing documents while keeping Sisodia in custody could not serve as justification for the detention extension. The solicitor informed the court that “technically” the woman was in a vegetative state.

“Remand is exception. You’ve 15 days doesn’t mean court will give 15 days. Court will have to see. What is the compelling reason?” Sisodia’s lawyer told court.

After 8.5 hours of interrogation in relation to the alleged liquor scam, the CBI detained Sisodia on Sunday. Sisodia received a five-day CBI detention order on Monday; it expired on Saturday.