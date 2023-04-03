Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 17

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia till April 17 in the city’s liquor policy scam case.

Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court today by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The CBI moved an application in the court seeking an extension of the AAP leader’s judicial custody, saying that the investigation is at a “crucial stage”.

Sisodia was arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 after being interrogated for nearly eight hours. The ED arrested him on March 9 in the Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with the CBI case linked to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The CBI, in a statement, said that Manish Sisodia was arrested as he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary.

The CBI on November 25 last year filed a charge sheet in connection with the case, naming businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and five others as accused. Sisodia, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was not named as accused in the chargesheet.

The probe agency alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy meant to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.