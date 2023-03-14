Maulana Tauqeer Raza placed under house arrest over call for Tiranga Yatra

Bareilly: Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a cleric from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, has been placed under house arrest in view of his call for Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday to Delhi demanding ban on Right wing Hindu organisations like Bajrang Dal.

Police and IB officials earlier reached Tauqeer Raza’s residence in Bareilly to secure the place.

Raza has been placed under house arrest since he made a call for Muslims specially youth to join him in a Yatra from Bareilly to Rashtrapati Bhawan to press for demand to ban right wing Hindu outfits like Bajrang Dal and VHP.

Tauqeer Raza was to assemble at 12 noon on Wednesday to start the yatra and reach Delhi Rashtrapati Bhawan on 20th March.

Earlier, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who is also the national president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, triggered controversy after he that people who demand a Hindu Rashtra must be booked with sedition.

Subsequently, Khan has been was booked for promoting enmity between the two communities with his statement.

He also said that the demand for Hindu Rashtra may also prompt Muslim youth to demand a separate Muslim nation.

It may be mentioned here that on February 25, Tauqeer Raza Khan had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Dhritrashtra’ and said PM should rein in the ‘Duryodhanas’ and ‘Dushasans’ who are indulging in mob lynching in the country.