Maulana Tauqeer Raza terms PM Modi ‘Dhritrashtra’

New Delhi: In extremely provocative comments, Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Dhritrashtra’ and said that it’s high time PM should rein in the ‘Duryodhanas’ and ‘Dushasans’ in India who are indulging in mob lynching in the country.

He made the statement while referring to the alleged abduction and murder of Junaid and Nasir who hailed from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The maulana warned of another Mahabharata if incidents like mob lynching are not stopped in the country.

The Ittehad-e-Millat Council president alleged that some Duryodhanas and Dushasans are trying to remove the naqab of our daughters and the incumbent regime in supporting such elements.

Questioning the government on the Bhiwani killings, the maulana said now either the country will run as per the law or by the stick, but our sticks are also not weak.

Battle is in our blood but we don’t want to fight as we want the nation to remain united, however if if anyone wants to, then we are also ready, Tauqeer Raza Khan said.

Commenting on the debate over ‘Hindu Rashtra’, the maulana said, “the meaning of Hindu Rashtra is Hindustani Rashtra, tilakdhari Hindu, chutiadhari Hindu…Hindu rashtra is no body’s clan”.

Earlier, commenting on the murders of two Muslim men whose bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani, the maulana said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal should be banned just like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He demanded that VHP and Bajrang Dal should be declared as terror outfits.