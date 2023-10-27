MEA ‘Deeply Shocked’ over Qatar court death sentences to 8 ex Indian Navy personnel

New Delhi: The Indian government has expressed shock over the death sentence awarded to eight former Indian Navy on Thursday.

The MEA said it is “deeply shocked” by the verdict and now awaits the detailed judgement. “We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company,” the MEA said in an official press release.

A Qatar court has sentenced eight former Indian Navy personnel to death on Thursday. These individuals, who work for the Al Dahra Company, were arrested last year under allegations of espionage.

The specific charges made by Qatari authorities against these Indian citizens have not been disclosed to the public. India expressed profound shock at the court’s decision and is exploring all available legal avenues in response.