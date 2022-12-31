Mehbooba Mufti writes to CJI over ‘worrying situation’ in J&K

New Delhi: People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India over the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, Mufti accused the judiciary of not taking cognisance of the ‘situation’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the people of the Union Territory are being subjected to cruelty and their fundamental rights are being violated.

Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared the contents of the letter.

“The fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian constitution & guaranteed to all Indian citizens are being brazenly impinged upon. Unfortunately, it is these basic rights that have now become luxuries & entitlements bestowed upon only those select citizens who toe the Government’s line on political, social & religious matters,” the letter read.

“Since 2019, the fundamental rights of every resident of J&K have been suspended arbitrarily & the constitutional guarantees given at the time of J&K’s accession were suddenly & unconstitutionally abrogated,” Mehbooba Mufti mentioned in her letter to the CJI.

Further, the PDP chief mentioned that the government has withheld her, her daughter’s and her mother’s passports.

“There are countless examples of common citizens, journalists, mainstream political workers and social activists who are bearing the brunt of such oppressive arbitrary decisions that trample upon their core rights & freedoms,” the letter read.