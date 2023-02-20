Mehbooba Mufti writes to EAM Jaishankar for passport renewal

New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention for her passport, saying she has been waiting for it for the past three years to take her 80-year-old mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

In her letter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that she and her mother had applied for passport renewal in March 2020 but the application was rejected on the ground of “national security”.

“Adaab. I am writing to you about a matter that has dragged on needlessly for the last three years. My mother and I applied for passport renewal in March 2020. J&K CID gave an adverse report that issuing passports to my eighty-year-old mother and me would undermine national security,” she wrote.

The PDP chief said that for the past three years, she has been “waiting eagerly” to take her mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca. “As a daughter. I feel pained and anguished to be unable to fulfil such a simple wish because of petty politics. I write to you hoping that you will look into the matter urgently.”

Mufti alleged that it has become a norm in the valley to “arbitrarily” reject passport applications of thousands including journalists, students and others by “misusing” national interest as a pretext.

“We moved J&K High Court and after the case dragged on for three years. The Hon’ble Court gave clear directions that the Regional Passport Office in Srinagar shouldn’t operate a CID’s mouthpiece by denying passports on vague grounds. In my case, I was asked to approach the Passport Authority of India which I have done multiple times since 2021. Unfortunately, I have not received a positive response yet,” the letter reads.

The PDP chief said that the “inordinate and deliberate” delay in issuing the passport is a “grave violation” of her fundamental right. “If suspending my basic rights lights in a democracy like ours is done with such brazen impunity and contempt, one can’t even imagine what an ordinary Kashmiri goes through,” she wrote.

She further alleged that her daughter Iltija applied for passport renewal in June 2022 but her application is also in limbo.