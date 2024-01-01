MHA declares Goldy Brar terrorist under UAPA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

This is yet another action by Amit Shah led Home Ministry which has earlier declared Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) a terrorist under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Gangster Goldy Brar is the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala on May 29, 2022.

The MHA notification said that Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @Goldy Brar son of Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur born on 11.04.1994 having permanent address at House No. 970/2, Adesh Nagar, Street No 3, Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab is presently residing in Brampton, Canada and is associated with Babbar Khalsa International. It also said that the Babbar Khalsa International has been listed as a terrorist organisation at serial number 1 of the First Schedule to the Act.

The Home Ministry said that Goldy Brar is backed by cross border agency and was involved in multiple killing and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms. It also said that Goldy Brar has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also involded in providing sharp shooters.

The government also said that the gangster and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other national acitivies.

“Red Corner Notice No. A4588/6-2022 has been issued against Goldy Brar by INTERPOL, Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France and a non-bailable warrant dated 12.12.2022 has been issued against Goldy Brar,” said the MHA. The MHA said that the Central government believes the gangster is involved in terrorism and thus his name has been added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule of the act.

The government’s move will put Canada under pressure. Since Brar is living in Canada, now the government of India may formally request Justin Trudeau government for his extradition. The MHA move will also make India’s stand strong proving that Canada is harbouring terrorists wanted by New Delhi.