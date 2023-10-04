MHA declares NLFT, ATTF unlawful groups

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday declared all factions and wings of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as unlawful groups.

The declaration, made under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is effective from Wednesday (October 3), and will remain valid for a duration of five years, encompassing all factions, wings, and front organisations affiliated with these outfits.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) the Central Government hereby declares the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations”, the government said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.