Mindset of appeasement politics neglects terrorism’, says PM Modi

Kevadia (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the mindset of appeasement politics neglects terrorism and even goes to court to save the terrorists.

Speaking from Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia, PM Modi said that appeasement politics is the biggest obstacle in the country’s development. PM Modi cautioned against ‘a very large political class’ which can even compromise with the country’s unity for their selfish goals.

“The biggest hindrance in our development journey is the politics of appeasement. Last many decades in India has witnessed the fact that appeasers never see terrorism, its horrors and monstrosity. The appeasers do not hesitate to stand side by side with the enemies of humanity,” said PM Modi. The Prime also said that the appeasers neglect to investigate terrorist activities and avoid taking strict action against anti-national elements.

“The appeasement mindset is so dangerous that it reaches the court to save the terrorists. Such thinking cannot benefit any community. This can never be of any benefit to the country,” he said. He further warned people to remain cautious of such thinking which puts the country’s unity at risk.

PM Modi said that in the last nine years, India’s internal security has been getting challenges from multiple fronts, but because of the hard work of security forces, the enemies of the country are not being able to succeed. He said that people have still not forgotten those periods when they were filled with doubt when entering crowded markets, public places and places of economic activities.

“There were conspiracies to halt the country’s development by targeting them. People have seen the destruction caused by bomb blasts and also sluggishness of the then government in the name of investigation,” he said, adding that people should not let the country slide to that period.