‘Misguiding and depriving’ is the only policy Congress follows: PM Modi

Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Congress, saying the main opposition party had only followed a policy of “misguiding and depriving” the poor, and noted that the nine years of BJP-led government have been dedicated to service to citizens and good governance.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Ajmer, Modi said India’s achievements today were being praised across the world and alleged that people suffered before 2014 during the rule of the Congress-led government. “Congress has cheated even the heroes. It is Congress that has been betraying our ex-servicemen in the name of ‘One Rank One Pension’. The BJP government not only implemented ‘One Rank One Pension’ but also gave arrears to ex-servicemen,” the Prime Minister said.

“Before 2014, people of the country were protesting against corruption, terrorist attacks used to take place, the Congress government was afraid to build roads on the border, there was a superpower above the PM and the Congress government was functioning through remote control. However, you changed everything with your one vote in 2014. The entire world is talking about the development of India now,” he added.

The PM alleged that the Congress policy has been to “misguide the poor, make them suffer.” “This ‘guarantee habit’ of Congress is not new, it is old. 50 years back, Congress gave the ‘Garibi Hatao’ guarantee to the country. This is the Congress party’s biggest treachery with the poor. Congress’ strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this,” Modi said in Ajmer.

Shifting his focus on the vaccination drive in the country, Modi said, “…When there was Congress Govt, the vaccination coverage could reach only around 60%. At that time, 40 out of 100 women pregnant women and children could not receive life-saving vaccines. Had there been a Congress Govt (now), 100% vaccination coverage in the country would have taken 40 more years. Several generations would have passed by then. Can you imagine the number of poor women & children who would have died in the absence of life-saving vaccines?”

The rally in Ajmer district was the first major programme of BJP’s campaign to reach out to people to mark nine years in the government at the Centre. PM Modi visited Pushkar Before coming to Ajmer.

“In our scriptures, Lord Brahma has been called the creator of the universe. With Lord Brahma’s blessings, an era of new creation is going on in India. BJP-led NDA government in the Centre has completed nine years. These nine years have been dedicated to service to citizens, good governance and the welfare of the poor,” Modi said.