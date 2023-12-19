Mitchell Starc sold for Rs 24.75 crore to KKR, surpasses Cummins at IPL auction

New Delhi: Pat Cummins enjoyed the status of being the most expensive buy in the history of Indian Premier League auction for just a couple of hours on Tuesday in Dubai. His teammate and fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc, as expected, broke his record in a sensational payday for the two Australian pacers in the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Mitchell Starc went for a whopping sum of Rs 24.75 crore despite not coming in the first few sets of the IPL mini-auction. He triggered one of the most fascinating bidding wars in the history of the auctions in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 24.75 crore, giving him a sensational path back to the IPL. Starc last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015.

To put things into perspective, Kolkata Knight Riders spent 25 percent of their entire purse to buy Mitchell Starc in a bid that helped raise eyebrows.

Mitchell Starc attracted bids from Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, but when the bidding war intensified, the two giants had to pull out due to budget constraints. Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders joined in on the action and went big as the numbers went beyond the believable limits.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans took long breaks to think about each bid as the price range went beyond Rs 20 crore. In the end, KKR bought the gun pacer for a whopping sum.

KKR previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2014 and 2015 editions, picking up 34 wickets in an incredible show.

Earlier in the day, Pat Cummins earned Rs 20.50 crore from SunRisers Hyderabad after the Australia World Cup-winning captain triggered bidding wars. Cummins remained as the most expensive player only for a couple of hours as he was outbid by his teammate.

The two Australian pacers scripted history, raising concerns about price caps in the IPL auction.