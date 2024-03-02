Modi burst into laughter when Nitish utters ‘idhar hum gayab ho gaye the’

Bagusarai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again pledged his eternal loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday.

He made this vow while addressing the inauguration ceremony of projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district, which was presided over by Modi. He said, “I have no doubt that the NDA alliance will secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I promise the PM that I will stay with the NDA for life”.

Kumar had ditched the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and rejoined his old partner BJP last month. He said, “We are honoured to have you (the PM) in Bihar. Bihar is witnessing a lot of progress. I am sure that things will speed up now and Bihar will achieve new levels of development. The people of Bihar will feel more prosperous and empowered.”

“…You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, ‘par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.’ I assure you that I will not go here and there. ‘Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath’, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said while addressing the crowd.