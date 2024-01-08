Modi dials Sheikh Hasina, congratulates her for ‘historic win’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for securing a ‘historic’ fourth consecutive term victory in the recently-concluded Parliamentary elections.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections”.

PM Modi also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. “We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,” he said.

Sheikh Hasina is set to return as the Bangladesh Prime Minister as her party, Awami League, was declared winner in the results of the 12th Bangladesh general election, boycotted by the main opposition and its allies.

Securing a fifth overall term, the 76-year-old politician has been governing the South Asian nation since 2009. The one-sided election on Sunday, marred by a series of pre-poll violence, marked Sheikh Hasina’s record fourth consecutive term to the Prime Minister’s office and fifth overall term.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, Hasina’s Awami League won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament in the general elections.