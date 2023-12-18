‘Modi govt bulldozing democracy, crushing dissent’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: More Opposition MPs faced suspension from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the Winter Session for protesting in the chamber and demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah following last week’s massive security breach in Parliament.

In response to the suspensions, Congress president and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government, accusing it of bulldozing democracy. Kharge emphasized that an Opposition-less Parliament allows the government to push through legislation without proper debate, thus suppressing dissent.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury voiced concerns about the government’s behaviour, labelling it as dictatorial and accusing it of treating Parliament as the BJP’s headquarters. He highlighted the Opposition’s willingness to cooperate and engage in discussions, expressing disappointment in the government’s approach.

In his first remarks on the Lok Sabha security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the ”seriousness” of the incident in an interview with a leading newspaper. He also called for a detailed investigation and dismissed the need for debate on the matter.

The Opposition’s demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah remains unmet. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government’s refusal, emphasizing the legitimate demand for the Home Minister to address the shocking incidents in both Houses.