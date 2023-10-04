‘Modi most corrupt PM of India’, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Keriwal on Wednesday visited Sanjay Singh’s residence soon after the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam.

The AAP chief met Sanjay Singh’s father, his wife and other family members after the federal probe agency took into custody the Rajya Sabha MP following a 10-hour-long raid.

While speaking to reporters after meeting Sanjay Singh’s family, Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre and said that Narendra Modi is the most corrupt Prime Minister of India since independence.

“AAP is a staunch honest party. We all know that the path of honesty is difficult. If we become dishonest like them, then all of our problems will be resolved,” Kejriwal said.

“More than 1,000 raids have been conducted in this liquor case and several people have been arrested but they are not able to recover even a single penny. PM Modi is involved in corruption from tip to toe. I think after independence, he is the most corrupt Prime Minister of our country,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also claimed that PM Modi was desperate following the formation of the Opposition-led I.N.D.I.A bloc.

“They (ED officials) searched his entire house but nothing was found and he was arrested in the evening. Elections are coming and after the formation of the INDIA alliance, PM Modi is desperate. They will arrest many people till 2024. Sanjay Singh is a lion. We file a case in court,” he claimed.

Sanjay Singh Singh was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a day-long questioning. The ED officials swooped on his official residence in North Avenue early this morning and conducted searches.

Singh is expected to be produced before a local court in Delhi on Thursday where the ED will seek his custodial interrogation.