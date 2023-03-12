Modi’s veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi: Unfortunate that questions were raised about India’s democracy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s remarks during his recent UK visit. PM Modi said it was “unfortunate” that questions were raised about India’s democracy in London.

PM Modi made the remarks in Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad where he laid a foundation stone and dedicated a number of development projects.

“India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy…It’s unfortunate that in London, questions were raised about India’s democracy. Some people are constantly questioning India’s democracy,” PM Modi said on Sunday.

“No power in this world can harm India’s democratic traditions, but some are making it stand in the dock,” he added.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi told British parliamentarians in London that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

During his UK visit, Rahul Gandhi had also alleged that the media, the institutional frameworks, judiciary, Parliament is all under attack. He had also expressed regret that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice that a “large chunk of democracy has come undone”.