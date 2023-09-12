Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in connection with the murder of two men from Rajasthan and for his alleged role in inciting violence in the Nuh district in July, was apprehended by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.

The controversial Bajrang Dal leader was detained by the Crime Investigative Agency of Haryana Police while he was going to a market in Manesar on Tuesday. Manesar was later sent to 14 days judicial custody till September 24 by a local court.

Sharing more information, Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police in Bharatpur, earlier said, “Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, a key figure wanted in the Nasir and Junaid murder case. Our officers are in communication with them, and once their procedures conclude, our District Police will take over.”

Manesar, associated with the Bajrang Dal, stands accused in the murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, Nasir, aged 25, and Junaid, aged 35. They were purportedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and subsequently found dead in a burnt car in Loharu, Haryana, on the following day.

Haryana Police sources indicated that Manesar was detained on Tuesday, under bailable sections of the Information Technology Act. It is expected that he may secure bail by the evening, after which the Rajasthan Police will take custody of him for the double-murder case.