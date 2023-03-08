Mortar shell fired by Indian army kills 3 in Bihar’s Gaya during training

Gaya: Three persons were killed in a tragic incident where an Indian army shell missed and strayed into populated area of Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the mortar shell fired during a training session fell short of its target inside a village.

According to information, the mortar shell fell in the courtyard of a house where a couple was visiting the village to celebrate Holi festival. The couple as well as a neighbour was killed in the incident.

All the injured were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the Gaya where three of them succumbed during treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Ashish Bharti said the incident took place in Gularved village under Barachatti police station area.

According to an official, the shell exploded in the courtyard of the house on Wednesday. Two other people were also injured in the incident.

The army did not immediately comment on the incident. The village is located 65 miles south of Bihar Patna, near the army firing range.