Mukhtar Ansari’s benami properties under radar of central agencies

New Delhi: After the properties of slain Atiq Ahmad, the benami (a purchase of property that is conducted in such a way as to hide the identity of the true buyer) properties of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari are under the radar of central agencies.

Sources said that the Income Tax department will soon question him on Rs 125 crores illegal wealth.

The IT department has launched Operation Panther to track benami properties of Mukhtar Ansari, said sources.

According to Income Tax authorities, they have found properties worth Rs 125 cr purchased in the name of Mukhtar Ansari’s relatives. Those properties purchased by Mukhtar’s relatives have names of him and his family as Director. The IT has identified around 11 such properties.

Sources suggest that action against Mukhtar Ansari’s illegal wealth will be taken in three phases.

In the first phase, Rs 125 cr illegal wealth has been identified. The second phase will include attachment of properties. In the third phase, Mukhtar Ansari will be questioned by authorities.

In January this year, a murder case was registered against Mukhtar Ansari in connection with 2001 ‘Usri Chatti’ gang war incident. The case was filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur.