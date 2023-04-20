Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan declared absconding

New Delhi: Amid a massive hunt for Shaista Parveen, slain mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife, the Mau police tightened the noose around jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan. The police have declared her absconding and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to her arrest.

“Afshan Ansari is wanted in a case of Gangster Act lodged with the Dakshin Tola police station in the district. She has been on the run and therefore the reward has been announced,” Mau SP Avinash Pandey told The Times of India.

Warrants have also been issued against Mukhtar and Afshan in connection with the case. Earlier, DIG Varanasi, Akhilesh Chaurasiya had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Afshan. With this, she carries a total reward of Rs 75,000 on her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has released a list of most-wanted criminals who are on the radar of the state government. The rewards on their heads range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000.