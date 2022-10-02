Mulayam Singh Yadav critically ill, in Gurugram hospital

New Delhi: Following deterioration in health, the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU ward of Gurgram’s Medanta Hospital.

Yadav, who is 82-year-old, was admitted several days back to the hospital, was shifted to the critical care unit after his condition deterioted on Sunday.

He was admitted to the hospital following serious health issues, said sources adding that presently he has been facing breathing problem and is under the supervision of Internal Medicine expert Dr Sushila Kataria.

Mulayam Singh has been suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources added.