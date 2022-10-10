Mulayam Singh Yadav’s body reaches Saifai, cremation on Tuesday

New Delhi: The body of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a Gurugram Medanta Hospital on Monday morning, arrived at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district in the evening.

Besides a large number of people who waited for the mortal remains at the venue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav and other family members were present when the body was taken out from an ambulance. Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Yadav was also present.

After the body was laid for the last “darshans”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived and paid his tributes.

It has been kept at Saifai Mela Festival for ‘darshan’ and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.